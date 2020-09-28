1/1
Normand R. Ruest
Normand R. Ruest 1929 - 2020
Norwich - Normand R. Ruest, age 90, of Norwich passed away on September 25, 2020 at William W. Backus Hospital. He was born on October 9, 1929 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to the late Horace E. and Marguerite (Cote) Ruest.
He leaves behind his loving wife Edna (Gallo) Laudette Ruest of Norwich, a son Norman Theodore Ruest and wife Bethel of Rochester, MN., and daughters Michelle Ruest and husband Richard Gossett of Chatanooga, TN., Camille Mann and husband Christopher of Lakeway, TX., Cheryl Ruest and husband Robin Bateman of River Ridge, LA., and Laura Fox and husband Brian of San Diego. He is also survived by brothers Robert Ruest and wife Joan of Ledyard, Martin Ruest and wife Dottie of Hamden, sister Yolande Gionfriddo of Newington, stepchildren Robert Laudette and his wife Robin of Norwich, Patricia Hanks and her husband Michael of Englewood, FL., Debra Gumbs and her husband Ralph of Nokomis, FL., Karen Kondratowitz and husband Stanley of Plainefield, many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and one great grandson. He is predeceased by a brother Edward Ruest and a brother in law Joe Gionfriddo.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry, CT on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket, RI on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Norm's family.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
