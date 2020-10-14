1/1
Olive Donahue
1927 - 2020
Jewett City - Olive Donahue, 93, of Jewett City, passed away on October 9, 2020, at Norwichtown Convalescent Home, Norwichtown.
Olive was born August 1, 1927, to Theodore and Blanche (Cardin) Boule, and is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Robert Donahue, a daughter, Catherine Hill (Ed), of North Stonington; one son, James Donahue; 2 grandchildren, Jeremy and Seth Donahue, and a sister, Virginia Hoddy, all of Jewett City. Olive was predeceased by her brother Ted Boule. Olive is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Olive was a 1945 graduate of Griswold High School, and worked many jobs, including the Tax Collector/Warden for the Borough of Jewett City.
Olive loved to read, doing crossroad puzzles, lunch with the girls, and was one for a good debate.
The family would like to thank the staff at Norwichtown Convalescent Home and Dr. Paul Deutsch, for the care of Olive.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Cancer Foundation.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. Masks will be required to attend the service.
The Gagne Piechowski Funerl Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pachaug Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
