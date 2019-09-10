|
Olive Howe Glover Bernard 1930 - 2019
Plainfield - Olive Howe Glover Bernard, of Plainfield, CT, passed away Sept. 9, 2019. Born May 2, 1930, in Hollis, NH. Daughter of the late Milton A. and Marion E. (Howe) Glover. Wife of the deceased Deacon Leo N. Bernard (June 10, 2019), married June 14, 1952, at St. Patrick Church, Nashua, NH. She was a1948 graduate of Hollis High School, Hollis NH and 1950 graduate of Peacock School of Beauty Culture, Nashua, NH. Owned and operated Olive's Beauty Salon, Hudson NH and Bernard's Spirit Shoppe, Plainfield, CT. Retired from Brodeur's IGA Super Market in 1997. Member of St John the Apostle, Plainfield, CT Commissioned Lay Minister, Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister, Served as President of the Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Guild, Vice President of the Pastoral Council, Member of the Council of Catholic Girl Scouts, Recipient of the St. Elizabeth Seaton Scouting Award, Member of the Plainfield Democratic Town Committee. She leaves three sons, Atty. Eric P. and Lynne Bernard of Bedford, NH, and his daughters Holly and Cara, Neal S and Dorene Bernard of Lakeland, FL. and his daughters Shawn and Melissa, Marc L and Sue Bernard of Clarksville, TN, and his sons Marc II, Leo II and Rick., three daughters Beth E. and Henry Turenne Jr. of Plainfield, CT, and her sons Paul and Andrew. Anne M Bernard of Plainfield, CT., Dr. Hope Bernard Marandola of Plainfield, CT and her daughters Olivia and Tessa. Three step grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Mildred F. Pillsbury of Kennebunk, Maine, Margaret (Honi) Glover of Hollis, NH and Miriam C. Starrett of Lunenburg, MA. Several nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her husband Leo of 67 years, brother Maurice G. Glover of Hollis, NH., and two sisters Mable E. Geddes of Hollis, NH, and Marjorie L. Colby of Henniker, NH,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (9-14-19) at 10:00AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Friday 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either St John the Apostle, 10 Railroad Ave., Plainfield, CT 06374 or the Bernard Family Scholarship Fund c/o Plainfield High School, PO Box 218, Central Village, CT 06332
www.doughertybrosfuner alhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019