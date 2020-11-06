Orise J. Poirier 1928 - 2020
Plainfield - Orise J. Poirier, 92, of Wauregan, beloved wife of the late Robert Poirier, passed away November 4, 2020.
She was born October 1, 1928, in Charlestown, NH a daughter of the late Benjamin and Cordelia (Sicard) DesRoches and had resided in Wauregan her entire life. Orise was employed as an administrative secretary at Kaman Aerospace for 33 years, retiring in 1990. She was the church organist at Sacred Heart Church, Wauregan, for 33 years, and was the Wauregan Fire District Tax Collector for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing bingo.
She leaves a sister Rita Dion; a sister-in-law Kathy Poirier; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Eva Boucher, Lillian Schroth and Louise Cusson.
Private burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Atwood Hose Fire Co., Wauregan, CT.