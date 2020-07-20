Ossie Lee McClellan Jr. 1965 - 2020

Ledyard - Ossie Lee McClellan Jr., 55 passed away on July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Ossie was a beloved husband and father who attended Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, CT where he graduated in 1984, with a scholarship to Arizona Western College.

He proudly joined his father's legacy and incorporated the company Ossie & Son's Paving, which was later named Excel Paving and served as president and owner until his passing. There was no job too big or too small.

Ossie was a magnanimous, loving, hardworking, and compassionate person who's favorite pastime was to spend valuable time with his family and friends.

He had a special place in his heart for his two grandmothers who nicknamed him "Pumpernickel". Second to none was the loving bond he shared with his parents Ossie and Jeannette McClellan, who loved him dearly.

He is survived by his wife Senaida; his children Maurice, Bryon, Shanice, Khadejah, Roberto, and Cassandra who were the light of his life; ten sisters and three brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Ossie leaves behind a lifetime of knowledge, smiles, and laughter shared with everyone he knew. May his light continue to shine bright.

A celebration of his life will be held online and at Preston Community Park, 10 Lincoln Park, Preston, CT 06365, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4 pm.

To leave a memory, donation, or message of condolence, please visit Ossie L. McClellan Jr. Memorial Page on Facebook.



