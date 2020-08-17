Otis Avery Browning III 1940 - 2020

Woodstock - Otis Avery Browning III, of Woodstock and formally of Brooklyn, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Otis was born on September 22,1940 in Norwich, CT to Otis and Dorothy (Spaulding) Browning. Otis graduated from Norwich Free Academy, served in the Marines and worked at Plainfield Greyhound Park as well as was an independent truck driver, with his CB handle being "Big O." On September 10, 1960 he married Theresa Ellal Browning. They raised three children, Mary Beth Malin (Wayne Malin) of Griswold, Charles Browning (Nicole Garbutt) of Brooklyn, and Kathleen Browning of Boston, Massachusetts. Otis spent many years living between Sarasota, Florida and Brooklyn. He loved golfing and was an avid NASCAR fan and sports fan. He participated in many local car races through the Spearpoint team out of Preston and watched all sports but especially enjoyed the Boston sports teams. Otis was preceded in death by his wife Theresa, his parents, and two sisters, Sandra Gulich of Pennsylvania and Pat Paulsrud of Virginia. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, two sisters, Ruth True (James Berkey) and Elizabeth Nash (Donald Nash) of Maine, and his brother Howard Browning (Kathleen Hastings) of New York, formally of Kansas. Otis has seven grandchildren, Hillary Malin Gileau (Eric Gileau) of Griswold, Daniel Malin (Eden Cornwell) of Georgia, Phillip Browning (Justine Boska) of Central Village, Joshua Boisse of Danielson, and Joseph Garbutt, Isabella Garbutt and Abigail Garbutt all of Brooklyn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Otis has one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Gileau, who he just adored.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Preston City Congregational Church 321 CT-164, Preston, CT 06365.



