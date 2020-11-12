Patricia A. Berry 1940 - 2020
Griswold - Patricia Ann Berry, 80, of Griswold, passed away, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on November 9, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1940, in Norwich, to the late Harold G. and Elizabeth A. (Vars) Bradley. On June 23, 1962, she married Donald E. Berry. He predeceased her.
Patricia was a longtime resident of Norwich. She graduated from NFA in 1958. She also graduated from the Backus Nursing School, Class of 1962.
She was employed at Backus Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 2006.
Her lifelong passion was knitting and crocheting for her family and friends.
She also enjoyed miniature golf with her children and visiting Dairy Queen afterwards.
She is survived by her five children, Elizabeth Jay/Burgess, Kerry (Guy) Jellison, Dawn (George) Villa, Donald Berry Jr. and Norma (Chris) Lathrop, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Francis McCormick, and sisters-in-law, Elsie Stone and Laura Doerfler and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Hanes and Joyce Anthony.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the private arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
.