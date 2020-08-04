1/1
Patricia A. Dyer
1979 - 2020
Norwich - Patricia "Patty" (Latour) Dyer, 41, of Boswell Ave., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Jody (Straight) Latour.
Patty was a natural salesperson. She helped out at her family's store, C&L Market and sold ice cream at We Lik It Ice Cream in Pomfret. She enjoyed the interaction with the customers and later became a salesperson at several area auto dealerships as well as in Columbia, S.C.
Patty attended Pomfret Community School and was a class of 1998 graduate of Woodstock Academy. She spent a short time at basic training for the Army National Guard. She was funny, goofy, outgoing, and spirited. Patty enjoyed dressing up as a clown and was mentored by Noodles the Clown. The most important purpose for her life was her children, Lyle and A'lina.
Patty is survived by her son, Lyle Woodman of Danielson; her daughter, A'lina; her brother, David Straight of Charleston, SC; and her sisters, Laura Latour of Norwich, CT, Gwen Boudreau of Hartford, CT, and Annie Boudreau of Norwich, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Harry Latour, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patty's family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A gathering will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 with a funeral service to take place at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pomfret South Cemetery.
For memorial guest book visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
