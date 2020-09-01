Patricia A. Farbotka 1938 - 2020

Uncasville - Patricia A. "Patty" Farbotka, 82, the daughter of the late Dorothy Sheehan DeRosier and Charles Amoriello passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Pendleton Health and Rehab where she had been residing for many years due to suffering with Mutiple Sclerosis.

Patty was born in New London, Feb. 10, 1938, and was raised by her grandparents, Thomas and Agnes Sheehan of Norwich. She attended the former Elizabeth Street Grammar School and graduated from Norwich Free Academy class of 1956, where she was in the Nu Sigma Gamma Sorority.

Patty worked during her high school years at the former Lincoln store in downtown Norwich and after graduating worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company, starting out in the Traffic Department and then onto the Business Section. She retired in 1970 due to her illness.

Patty was married May 31, 1958, to Chester C. Farbotka at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Norwich. Chet predeceased her in November of 2010 after being married for 52 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Farbotka of Uncasville, son, Shawn Farbotka and wife Maura of Old Saybrook; three grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Nicholas Farbotka of Philadelphia, Sarah Farbotka of Lake Mary, FL, and Kerry Farbotka who is attending Roger Williams College in Bristol, RI; sister, Judith Amoriello Groton; and brother, Richard Amoriello and wife Patricia of Sun Prairie, WI; sister-in-law, Theresa Smith of Griswold; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Josephine Taylor, and brother-in-law, Edmund Farbotka.

Her family would like to thank the staff on B1 at Pendleton for the wonderful care of Patty and especially her nurse Mary Durett who made her laugh.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Church. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



