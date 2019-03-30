|
Patricia A. Kutschker 1934 - 2019
Brooklyn - Patricia Ann Kutschker 84, of Brooklyn Ct. formerly of Uncasville died Tuesday March 20, 2019 at her home. She was born August 18, 1934 in Johnson Vt. Patricia was married to Gustave Kutschker who predeceased her in 2001. She is survived by 2 sons and a daughter in law, Gustav and Amy Kutschker of Canterbury, and Christopher Kutschker of Griswold. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, Allison Welz, Hillary Kutschker, and Shawn Kutschker, and a great granddaughter Eliza Lee Welz, as well as a sister Eleanor Moran of Pleasant Valley NY, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her siblings. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to a . Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019