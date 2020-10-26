1/1
Patricia A. Shaw
1954 - 2020
Plainfield - Patricia A. Shaw, 66, beloved wife of Arthur L. Shaw, Jr. passed away Oct. 24, 2020. She was born May 18, 1954, in Lynn, MA a daughter of the late James and Lois (Hanson) Robbins and had resided in Plainfield for the past 30 years. She was last employed by the Plainfield School System. She was an avid New York Giants fan and enjoyed camping. Besides her husband she leaves a son Arthur (Mandy) Shaw III; a daughter Beverly (John) Mullen; 2 granddaughters Sophie and Logan Mullen; 3 brothers Steven, David and Carl Robbins; 2 sisters Jayne Gileau and Deborah Cookson; also numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Pachaug Cemetery, Rt. 138, Griswold. Face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
