Patricia Ann Violette Marchesseault 1947 - 2019
Danielson - Patricia Ann Violette Marchesseault, at 71 passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday February 5, 2019.
She was born on July 15, 1947 to George and Marion (Griffin) Violette in Norwich, CT.
She was predeceased by her mother Marion (Griffin) Violette and sister Linda Joyce Violette. She leaves behind her husband Edward Marchesseault and her children Lisa Wickham, Greg Chaput, Keith LeMoine, Roger and Christan Bushy, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat had a huge heart and showed her love to everyone. She had a nurturing quality that started as a young girl in helping with all her younger siblings, her children along with foster care children. She had a passion for knitting beautiful afghans, slippers, hats, scarves, mittens and booties many of which were for her family members and donations. She looked forward to bringing her camper on many visits to Maine. She adored her Uncle Frank and always enjoyed seeing her family there in Maine.
A celebration of life will be held April 27, 2019 from 1:00-5:00PM at the American Legion 66 Prospect Street Moosup, CT. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Patricia's memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019