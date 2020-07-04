Patricia Anne Simmers 1943 - 2020
South Killingly - Patricia Anne Simmers (1943-2020), 76, of South Killingly, CT passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with her daughter Sandy and son-in-law Roger by her side. Born in Putnam, CT she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Pankiewicz. Pat was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert W. Simmers in 1995. They were married on March 11, 1960 in South Killingly. She was predeceased by her brother Henry Pankiewicz, Jr. Pat is survived by two daughters, Sandra Morrissette of Dayville and Wanda Barbeau of Danielson, as well as grandchildren Jessica, Katelyn, and Aaron Morrissette, and Benjamin Barbeau. For many years Pat was the bookkeeper/ parts runner for her husband's trucking business. She also helped run the family farm up until her husband's death. She was employed by the Killingly School system as a Paraprofessional, where she thoroughly enjoyed working with the children. She also worked part-time as a bookkeeper for the Pomfret Spirit Shoppe. Pat was a member of the South Killingly Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Group. She had a great appreciation for Dr. Botta and his staff along with the Day Kimball Homemakers, especially Faye and Jennifer. She praised the staff at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for her excellent care. She also loved reminiscing with her friend Linda who loved to make her soups and share stories of years gone by. Throughout her life she bravely endured numerous health issues, but found joy in bike riding, celebrating holidays with her family, and watching old movies. Her family and friends meant a lot to her which she showed through her kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. In lieu of flowers, please share an act of kindness in Patricia's memory. Share a memory at tillinghastfh.com
.