Patricia Bartlett
Patricia Bartlett 1934 - 2020
Lake Placid, Fla. - Patricia A. Bartlett, 85, of Lake Placid, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning September 9, 2020 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on October 26, 1934 in Whitinsville, MA, the daughter of Lena Jean (Alberda) and Fred Opperwall. Pat was a retired secretary at the Riley Stoker Corporation in Worcester, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Hollis M. Bartlett, Jr.
She was a resident of Lake Placid, FL since 2000. Patricia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, and a Past Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in CT. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, as well as being an avid reader who enjoyed a great novel and doing puzzles. She is survived by her sister Micky Johnston of Lake Placid, FL.
Pat will be interred next to her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, on Friday, October 16, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be made to the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, PO Box 143, Plymouth, CT 06782, office or general fund. For online guest book, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 30 to Oct. 13, 2020.
