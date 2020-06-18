Patricia Coffey 1938 - 2020

Norwich - Patricia Coffey November 9,1938-June 15, 2020-Patricia Coffey, 81, of 54 Pacemaker Ave. left this world and life surrounded by her family at her home. Patricia was born in Norwich on November 9, 1938 the daughter of the late Philip and Gilberte (MarcAurle) Bourret. She owned Coffey's Disposal Service, P&M Market and Iva's Liquorette with her husband Michael Coffey Sr., who predeceased her. She is survived by one son John (Kim) Coffey of Baltic. Also survived by three daughters, Darlene (Robert) Patton, Jill Coffey, Patricia (Eddie) Ashford and one foster daughter Patricia (Dan) Faries. She is survived by grandchildren Jamie (Joey) Dewaine, Cara Coffey, Michael Coffey III, Justin Coffey, Ryan Coffey, Lindsey Coffey, Stephen Coffey, Cameron (Jen) Coffey, Samantha (Ryan) Rondeau, Katherine Turner, Megan (Mike) Fortin, Emma (Greg) Moran, Krystal Patton, Matthew DeGennaro, Tammy (James) Grimm, Joseph DeGennaro, Sarah (Connor) Hamilton and Danielle Faries. She is survived by great grandchildren Davin, Brycen, Hadleigh, Kaidyn and Jaxson Dewaine; Joshua Cobb, Ah'nessia Jarmon; Michael IV, Scarlett and Wyatt Coffey; Andrew Heibel, Justin Coffey Jr; William and Gwyndolin Grimm; Jesse and Chase Fortin; Juliana Taylor, Braelyn, Bellamy, Lilah and Jeaden Mondesire; Gregory III and Everlee Moran; and Isabella Rondeau. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews-all special to her. She was predeceased by son and daughter-in-law Philip and Robin Coffey, son Michael Coffey Jr., brothers Albert and Gerard Bourret and sisters Marie LaSalle and Jean Rousseau. Patricia will be remembered for her great love of her family and friends. Her generosity was a part of her soul. She touched the lives of many over the years. Our hearts will be forever broken. She was a beacon of hope, love and strength. She gave selflessly and loved entirely. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later date.



