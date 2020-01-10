|
|
Patricia E. Hawes 1933 - 2020
Moosup – Patricia E. Hawes, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Jan. 9, 2020.
She was born in Voluntown, CT on Dec 24, 1933, a daughter to the late Estelle (Peters) and Kenneth Doyle. She married her soulmate Albert Hawes on Apr. 23, 1954 who predeceased her in 2013. They were exceptionally close and the name of their boat "The Two of Us" summed up their unity. They spent much of their spare time there and enjoyed fishing, reading, relaxing, and the occasional Manhattan.
Pat was a loving mother and grandmother. Her favorite times were spent with her husband, Albert, their children, and various members of their wonderful extended family. She treasured these close relationships and the many adventures that they shared together. Summers in Rhode Island and camping in Maine were honored family traditions.
She is survived by her children and their spouses David & Tracey Hawes, Lori & Mark Leach, and Brian & Manon Hawes; grandchildren Andy, Miranda, Rene, Jason, Taylor, Jared, Natalie, Sarah, and Benjamin; great grandchildren Aislynn, Brenna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sisters Joan Moore, Shirley Doyle and grandson Nicholas Hawes.
There will be calling hours held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield on Wed. Jan, 15th from 4:00-6:00 PM with a Memorial Service being held at 6:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations in her honor can be made to Day Kimball Healthcare, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT. 06260.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020