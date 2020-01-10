Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Hawes


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. Hawes Obituary
Patricia E. Hawes 1933 - 2020
Moosup – Patricia E. Hawes, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Jan. 9, 2020.

She was born in Voluntown, CT on Dec 24, 1933, a daughter to the late Estelle (Peters) and Kenneth Doyle. She married her soulmate Albert Hawes on Apr. 23, 1954 who predeceased her in 2013. They were exceptionally close and the name of their boat "The Two of Us" summed up their unity. They spent much of their spare time there and enjoyed fishing, reading, relaxing, and the occasional Manhattan.
Pat was a loving mother and grandmother. Her favorite times were spent with her husband, Albert, their children, and various members of their wonderful extended family. She treasured these close relationships and the many adventures that they shared together. Summers in Rhode Island and camping in Maine were honored family traditions.
She is survived by her children and their spouses David & Tracey Hawes, Lori & Mark Leach, and Brian & Manon Hawes; grandchildren Andy, Miranda, Rene, Jason, Taylor, Jared, Natalie, Sarah, and Benjamin; great grandchildren Aislynn, Brenna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sisters Joan Moore, Shirley Doyle and grandson Nicholas Hawes.
There will be calling hours held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield on Wed. Jan, 15th from 4:00-6:00 PM with a Memorial Service being held at 6:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations in her honor can be made to Day Kimball Healthcare, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT. 06260.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -