Patricia E. Thompson 1936 - 2019
North Stonington - Patricia E. Thompson, age 82, of North Stonington, passed away on July 10, 2019. The daughter of the late Donald and Georgie Barnes, she was born in Norwich on September 9, 1936. She married the love of her life, Malcolm "Johnny" Thompson, on December 10, 1960 in Preston. He predeceased her in 2007.
Pat graduated from Griswold High School and went on to attend The Connecticut Institute of Hairdressing. She was a beautician by trade and the owner of Pat's Beauty Salon in Norwich for many years. She then went on to work part-time doing hair at The Chalet and then at Cut-n-Curl until her retirement in 2017.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Thompson of North Stonington and Darlene Williams and her husband Michael of Ashaway, RI , and her son John Thompson and his wife Beth of North Stonington. She also leaves behind her sisters Joan Neil of Essex and Sharon Breen of Waterford and her cousins William Brzezinski of Port Lavaca, TX, Kenneth Zachem of Preston and Daniel Zachem of Arlington, VA as well as several nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. She is predeceased by her twin sister Margaret Lawrence, her sister Theresa Browning and her brother Erva Barnes.
Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren Jakob and Nickolas Williams and Malcolm, Thomas, Ethan and Stella Thompson. She loved attending any event that the kids were participating in; whether it was a cross country meet, a baseball game, a school play or a concert.
Family and friends may visit Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich on Thursday from 4:00 -6:00 PM. Immediately following, at 6:00 PM there will be a memorial service at Church and Allen for anyone who would like to attend. There will be a private burial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Childrens Hospital, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 or to the Wheeler Library, PO Box 217, North Stonington, CT 06359. Please visit www.churchan dallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Thompson family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 13 to July 15, 2019