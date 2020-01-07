|
|
Patricia Gagliardo 1948 - 2020
Norwich - Patricia (Pat) Gagliardo passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1948 in Norwich, the daughter of Johanna (Amado) Grillo and the late Joseph Grillo. She was predeceased by her brother Jimmy Grillo and father Joseph Grillo.
Pat had lived in Norwich for most of her life. She is a graduate of Holy Family Academy in Baltic, CT. Pat was a school bus driver for several years in Norwich, and is remembered by her many co-workers and students as being fun and caring. She also served as a volunteer at the William W. Backus Hospital and was very proud of the service award that she received.
In her early 30's Pat was made aware of her clairvoyant abilities which she used to help so many. She first became well known in the late 70s when she had a vision involving Richard E. Eastman, 49, a Coast Guard radar installer who had been missing for seven months. She was put in touch with investigators for the state attorney's office and directed them to Eastman's submerged car in the Thames River where his body was found in the front seat. Over the years, Pat helped find missing persons through her visions and aided investigators in baffling cases like the Atlanta child disappearances and killings. She always said her ability was a gift from God and given to her to help others. She worked on over four hundred cases with police, government, and private persons around the United States and as far away as Sydney, Australia.
Pat had given many presentations and lectures nationwide and was a favorite on colleges campuses. She hosted her own radio program, "The Pat Gagliardo Show", and television shows, "Insight", and "Prism". She made special guest appearances on national television; James Van Praagh, Sally Jesse Raphael, Talk or Walk, Court (Tru) TV and Arts and Entertainment and others. She was the author of "Why Me: Tales of a Reluctant Psychic", as well as "Pebbles On the Path: A Medium's Journey into the Spirit World", and is mentioned in the Warner book, "Blue Sense, Psychic Detectives" and the book, "Immortal".
Pat's hobbies included spending quality time with her family, cooking, playing the piano, listening to live jazz/blues, and playing in the dirt with an ATV, as well as attending her grandson Michael's BMX racing events.
In addition to her mother, Johanna Grillo, Pat is survived by her husband Gene Gagliardo, two sons, David Scott and wife Debra of Lisbon, CT, and Richie LoDolce of Lakeport, CA., her grandson, Michael Scott of Norwich, CT, and her brother, John Grillo, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. January 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich, CT, followed by a gathering in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the https://www.lung.org/
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020