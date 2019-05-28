|
Patricia J. Donovan 1940 - 2019
Plainfield - Patricia J. Donovan, 78, of Plainfield, CT, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Backus Hospital.
Patricia was born on September 17, 1940, in Norwich, the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Sophie (Fiedorowicz) Waite. After attending nursing school in Putnam, Patricia served as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Backus Hospital for several years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Norwich. Patricia was a gentle and compassionate caregiver, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Coleen A. Donovan of Norwich; her sister, Arlene Brooks and husband, Ernie; several nieces and a nephew; several grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and several cousins.
A graveside memorial service for Patricia will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue in Norwich. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's honor to Hospice of Southeast CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 28 to May 30, 2019