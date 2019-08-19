Home

Patricia L. Boulay

Patricia L. Boulay Obituary
Patricia L. Boulay 1952 - 2019
Plainfield - Patricia L. Boulay, 67, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 14, 2019. She was born May 14, 1952 in Norwich a daughter of the late Maurice and Helena (Babiarz) Boulay and was a lifelong Plainfield resident. She was employed at the former Pervel Industries for many years. She leaves a brother Joseph A. Boulay of Plainfield, a sister Jacqueline Watson of ME; 3 nephews Maurice Newland of ME, Joseph Watson of ME and Dana Boulay of Plainfield; 3 nieces Deborah Hotham of ME, Kimberly Watson of ME and Deanna Boulay of VA. A graveside service will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. Everyone is welcome to gather at Pat's house following the service. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
