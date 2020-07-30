Patricia Lamothe 1941 - 2020
Putnam - Patricia Gail (Williams) Lamothe, age 79, wife of the late Francis J. Lamothe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.
Born February 27, 1941 to the late Ellsworth, Sr. and Evaline (Aubin) Williams in Woodstock, CT and attended local schools. On July 2, 1960, she and Francis were wed, they settled on Walnut Street in Putnam where they raised their family and took great pride in their home.
A hard working woman, very kind hearted and generous, she was always offering a helping hand. She loved many crafts, particularly her floral arrangements. She is also predeceased by siblings Ellsworth, Jr. (Sonny), Gerald, and Russel. Patricia's greatest joy was spending time with children and grandchildren. She is survived by sons Roger (Laraine) of Pomfret, CT, and James (Michelle) of Conway, SC, and daughter Tracy of Danielson, CT, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis (David) Guerrier of Quinebaug, CT.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Grove Street Cemetery in Putnam, CT.