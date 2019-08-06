|
|
Patricia M. Pearce 1942 - 2019
Canterbury - Patricia M. Pearce 76, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born October 7, 1942 in Middletown a daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Krupp) Weisse. She was a member of the Shoreline Sailing Club. Patricia enjoyed her foodie friends and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Canterbury. She leaves a daughter and son in law Victoria M. and Ernest Robinson-Lewis; a son, 3 grandsons W. Taylor, Colby and Parker; a great granddaughter Elizabeth Grace; a brother Phillip Weisse of Clinton. A memorial service will be held Saturday (8-10-19) at 11:00AM at the First Congregational Church of Canterbury. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019