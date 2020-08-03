Patricia M. Seney 1943 - 2020
Plainfield - Patricia M. Seney passed away on August 3, 2020 after fighting a long and brave fight in her battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Merrick and Avis (Brown) Currier. Pat was born in Woodstock, CT on December 12, 1943.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Ralph, whom she married in 2003. She is also survived by an "adopted" daughter, Jayme Lemaire of Coventry, CT and a dear friend, Lisa Harrison of Canterbury, CT and her two sisters-in-laws, Joan Currier and Betty Bousquet.
After retirement, Pat and Ralph enjoyed many cruises and trips around the world and she always looked forward to their yearly trip to Lancaster to see the show at Sight and Sound Theater.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Backus and Day Kimball Hospitals in Plainfield. Special thanks also to Stephanie LaPointe and Lori Koch from Hospice Care. In addition thanks Gail Garette who provided comfort care to Pat.
Pat was a lifetime member of Plainfield VFW Auxiliary.
She will be deeply missed by those who loved her. She fought the bravest of fights and now is resting.
There will be no calling hours and the funeral will be private. Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.