Patricia "Pat" Mioduszewski 1936 - 2020
Norwich - Our dear beloved mother, Patricia "Pat" Mioduszewski passed away May 7, 2020 after a cerebral stroke. Born in Norwich on Sept. 16, 1936 to her late immigrant parents John and Caroline (nee Banas) Planeta. She was previously married to our dear father Stanley Mioduszewski who predeceased her along with her sister Irene "Penny" Algiers.
Our mother spent the majority of her early childhood at the "Newington Hospital for Crippled Children". During those traumatic hospitalizations, she witnessed and avoided the Polio Epidemic. Mom learned how to survive and adapt within those harsh isolative conditions by expressing herself through various forms of art mediums. This creative talent manifested throughout her life and was never exhausted. She was well known to find snippets or pieces of anything and turn it into a jaw dropping creation. The many comments mom would hear were, "Oh my God it's absolutely beautiful!", or "How did you do that?" Mom's talent never tired always trying to create a magical world for her children. At Christmas time, she was known to stay up all night transforming our home into a winter wonderland. To our young eyes this was truly magical. Mom learned to never let her disability get in the way in what she wanted to accomplish. She even created her first job as a driving instructor and taught many students in and around the local area. She then went on to owning with our father, the "Maple Shade Inn" restaurant, which many of her recipes were a hit with local folks i.e.; the Maple Burger and the Lobster Caravan. She was such an excellent cook and pie making was her specialty. These pies were not only delicious but so decorative. She kept her Polish heritage alive by cooking Polish recipes that were lovingly passed down through the generations and will be kept close to our hearts.
Mom's hard work and determination to never quit was strongly instilled into her daughters which has allowed us to be self-sufficient women and so we thank her.
Patricia is survived by her 3 daughters, Patricia Richard and husband Theodore, Lorraine "Lori" Rygielski and husband David, and Caroline Gialluca and husband John, 4 grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, David "Joe", Katherine and Hannah, and 2 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Isaiah, and 6 cousins, 3 nephews and God-daughter Kathie whom she loved all dearly.
Our family wishes to thank Douglas Manor and Beacon Hospice staff for the loving and excellent care and support they gave to mom and our family. Also, we like to thank Judy and Violet.
Burial services will be at a later date. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in our mother's honor to St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff St., Norwich, CT 06360
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2020