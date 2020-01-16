|
Patricia Niles 1941 - 2020
Moosup - Plainfield – Patricia L. Niles, 78, of Moosup, beloved wife of 60 years to Robert A. Niles Sr. passed away Jan. 15, 2020.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941 in Burlington, VT a daughter of the late Bernard and Florence (Carpenter) O'Brien and had resided in Moosup for the past 26 years.
She had been employed by the former Ortronics for many years. Patricia enjoyed her animals, cooking and watching Jeopardy.
Besides her husband she leaves a son Thomas P. Niles Sr. of Jewett City; a daughter Terri L. Chamberlin of Dayville ; 2 sisters Dale Russell of NH and Paula Toland of Preston; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sons Robert Jr and Gary Niles.
The funeral will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Church of God, 33 Plainfield Pike, Plainfield. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the ,1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020