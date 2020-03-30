|
Patrick R.S. McGowan 1959 - 2020
Norwich - Patrick R.S. McGowan, age 60, of Norwich passed away from natural causes at his home on March 24, 2020.
He is survived by his stepmother, Pauline Ayers; sisters, Terry Wheaton and husband Gary, Bernadette Moss and Geri Cecilio and husband Robert; his brother, Jay McGowan; nephew and nieces, Zack Wheaton and fiancee Tenley Borchman, Johanna Kubichek and husband Eric and Mariah Cecilio. He is also survived by his aunt, Jocelyn Tapper; his Ayers step-siblings; many McGowan and Tapper cousins; and his feline companion, Mischief. He was predeceased by his civil partner, Walter Brown; stepfather, Robert Ayers; brother-in-law, Douglas Moss; and niece, Emma Wheaton.
He was born June 8, 1959, in Hartford, to the late John McGowan and Mary (Tapper) Ayers. Patrick was raised in Poquonock, Conn., and was a 1977 graduate of Windsor High School.
Patrick, an artist, used his painting and poetry talents to bring joy and encouragement to friends and family. He was a member of Reliance Health, Inc., of Norwich, and sold his paintings at the monthly First Friday event.
Patrick donated much of the proceeds to his favorite charities - the Norwich Soup Kitchen, Kitty Harbor, Inc., of Griswald, and the Women's Shelter of Norwich.
His family would like to thank his doctors, the staff at Reliance Health, the Norwich Housing Authority, and his wonderful neighbors who all gave endless time and support to Patrick. He truly loved living in Norwich and being a part of the recovery program at Reliance Health.
Patrick's devout Christian faith was evident in his generous spirit, his kindness to all, his love of Saint Anthony and most of all to his devotion to his Savior Jesus Christ. He had a gentle soul and will be missed by all his family and friends who loved him.
A Christian Mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral Norwich at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020