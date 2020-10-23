Patrick Serra 1947 - 2020

Preston - Patrick Serra entered eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2000 at home.in Preston, CT

He was the son of the late John and Veronica (Conaty) Serra..

Patrick grew up in Preston and attended local schools, He is survived by his wife of 40 years Patricia (Lathrop), daughter Veronica Granville and granddaughter Skyla Serra. He is also survived by his brothers, John of Rocky Hill, Timothy (Louise) of Preston and Richard (Darlene) of Preston. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews,

Patrick retired from the US Department of Defense, US Navy, Subbase NLON as Deputy Director of Housing and recently from Bozrah Home and Hardware. He was a US Army veteran having served in Germany and at NATO headquarters.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hartford Healthcare at home, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360 Cummings Gagne Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store