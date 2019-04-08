|
|
Patrick W. Galligan 1982 - 2019
Norwich - Patrick W. Galligan, age 36, passed away at his home on April 6, 2019. He was born in Norwich on July 24, 1982 to Kathleen (McCuin) Galligan and the late John Galligan.
Patrick graduated Norwich Free Academy and went on to attend Johnson & Whales in Rhode Island. Patrick enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his loving mother, Patrick is survived by a sister Rebecca Seder and her husband Andrew of Quaker Hill, a sister Amy Kendall and her husband David of Norwich and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral home service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Southeastern Mental Health Authority, Trustee Account, 401 West Thames Street, Bldg. 301, Norwich, CT 06360. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Galligan family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019