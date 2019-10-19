|
Patti Ann Roper Sherman-Derouin 1952 - 2019
Moosup - Patti Sherman-Derouin, age 67, of Moosup CT passed away on October 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Putnam CT to the late George and Evelyn (Love) Roper.
She was the head of Human Resources for Vibranalysis Inc. and its subsidiaries. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs Bosch and Beau. Patti loved going for long rides, reading, music, beading, knitting, traveling and she was a decorative painting artist.
Besides her husband Jeffrey Derouin; Patti is survived by three daughters Melissa and her husband Fredrick Nordstrom of Sterling, Keri Kania of Danielson, Tyesha and her husband Jamie Cox of Bristol; her sister Linda Roper Jameson and her husband Jesse of New Fairfield. Grandmother of Kaila, Zacharia Tyler, Madelene, Aleah, Justin, Brandan and Madelene and great grandmother to Destiny, Devon, Jaylen, Kadyn, Kamdyn, Kaiya, Tanner, Payton, Anastasia and Dominic. Nephews Neil, Scott and Ben.
Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019