Patti M. Lalumiere 1957 - 2019
Brooklyn - Patti M. Lalumiere, 61, of Brooklyn passed away at home on Sunday April 28, 2019. Patti was born in Chelsea, MA on August 26, 1957, daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Spreadbury), Jasmin. Patti was the beloved wife of Dennis Lalumiere. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. Besides her husband Patti is survived by her children Jacob Lee Lalumiere of Brooklyn and Joseph Lalumiere and husband Jacques Cormiere of Canada. Brothers James Jasmin and wife Barbara of Brooklyn and William Jasmine of PA. Sister Judy Lawrence of Killingly. Grandchildren Hallie, Emma, and Gavin Lalumiere. She was predeceased by her sister Kathy Butvilas. Funeral services will be private. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019