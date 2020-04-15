Home

Paul J. Gaudet Obituary
Paul J. Gaudet 1947 - 2020
Waterford - Paul J. Gaudet, 73, of Waterford and formerly of Taftville died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the New London Rehab in Waterford.
He was born in Norwich, February 27, 1947, the son of the late Paul D. and Evelyn (Leger) Gaudet.
Paul was employed for thirty years in food service at the former Norwich Hospital in Preston before retiring. While living in Taftville, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
On April 28, 1973, he married Marie Ann (Trudelle) Gaudet at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, who died on July 31, 2018.
He is survived by his aunt, Lucy Gaudet; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rene and Betty Trudelle; along with nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great great-nephew and cousins.
Funeral services and burial were private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
