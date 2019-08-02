|
Paul Joseph Metcalfe 1940 - 2019
Lisbon - Paul Joseph Metcalfe, 79, of Bundy Hill passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.
He was born March 4, 1940 in Norwich, CT son to the late Harry and Teresa (McNally) Metcalfe.
Paul had retired from the former Triangle Wire and Cable.
He is survived by his two sons Michael Brown (Holly) of Plainfield and Sean Metcalfe (Shailyn) of Uncasville, his daughter Suzanne Bobrowski (Michael Brosier) of Lutz, Florida, their mother Mary Ann Metcalfe, a sister Judith Gorman (David), brother in law Ramon Gardella, a granddaughter Chloe, and grandsons Jake, Cameron, Ryder, Joshua and Silas.
Paul was predeceased by his grandson Gideon, and his two sisters Ann Gardella and Sheila Schulz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's memory to The Ethan M. Lindberg Foundation, www.ethanlindberg.com/donate, In honor of his grandson Gideon.
At Paul's request there are no calling hours or services and
burial will be private. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
