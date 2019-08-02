Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Metcalfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Joseph Metcalfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Joseph Metcalfe Obituary
Paul Joseph Metcalfe 1940 - 2019
Lisbon - Paul Joseph Metcalfe, 79, of Bundy Hill passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.
He was born March 4, 1940 in Norwich, CT son to the late Harry and Teresa (McNally) Metcalfe.
Paul had retired from the former Triangle Wire and Cable.
He is survived by his two sons Michael Brown (Holly) of Plainfield and Sean Metcalfe (Shailyn) of Uncasville, his daughter Suzanne Bobrowski (Michael Brosier) of Lutz, Florida, their mother Mary Ann Metcalfe, a sister Judith Gorman (David), brother in law Ramon Gardella, a granddaughter Chloe, and grandsons Jake, Cameron, Ryder, Joshua and Silas.
Paul was predeceased by his grandson Gideon, and his two sisters Ann Gardella and Sheila Schulz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's memory to The Ethan M. Lindberg Foundation, www.ethanlindberg.com/donate, In honor of his grandson Gideon.
At Paul's request there are no calling hours or services and
burial will be private. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Download Now