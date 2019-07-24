|
Paul Kennedy Delude 1945 - 2019
Danielson - Paul Kennedy Delude, 74, of Danielson passed away peacefully at home with his family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Paul and his beloved wife of 35 years, Peg Korsu, previously lived in Brooklyn and Pomfret. He loved the ocean and enjoyed the outdoors, but his biggest love was his grandchildren. He was blessed to spend his last birthday with them.
Paul was born on July 20, 1945, in Worcester, MA, and during early childhood lived in North Carolina with his parents and three siblings. During elementary school, his family moved to Cranston, RI. For those that knew Paul, he was always 'dressed to the nines' and spent many summers at the beach. Paul graduated Bryant College with a degree in Business Administration in 1968 and later earned an MBA from the University of Missouri. He also served in the National Guard for several years. Paul worked as a sales manager and spent much time on the road for business. He and Peg enjoyed traveling to many places, including France and Myrtle Beach. They became active members of First Congregational Church of Pomfret and were involved in bible studies and Haiti missions. He loved learning about history and religion. Paul made a lasting impact on many that he met with his smile, humor and kindness. He made others around him feel special and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his loving wife, Paul is survived by his beloved daughter, Kerry Leiberman of Needham, MA and her husband, Aaron; his loving step-children, Erica Korsu of Norwalk, Howard Korsu Jr. of Brooklyn and his wife, Sharon, and Karrie Lucier of Brooklyn; his sisters, Carolyn Delude of Worcester, MA, and Elizabeth Delude-Dix of Jamestown, RI; his granddaughters, Mary Lucier, Hali Korsu, Megan Lucier, Emma Korsu, Anna Leiberman, Abbie Leiberman and Amelia Leiberman; his nieces and nephews, Andrew Connors, Philip Delude, Stephanie Connors Mahoney, Patricia Delude Firman, and Dermot Delude-Dix; and his sister-in-law, Cathryn Delude. He was predeceased by his brother, David Delude; brothers-in-law, Robert Connors and Peter Dix, and parents, Albert and Elizabeth Delude.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10th 2019 at First Congregational Church in Pomfret, CT, Route 169, 13 Church Rd, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to . tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 24 to July 26, 2019