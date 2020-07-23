1/1
Paul R. Boucher
1941 - 2020
Woonsocket - Paul Reginald Boucher passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2020.
Paul was born March 22, 1941, to the late Marie Antoinette (Bernier) Boucher and Paul Boucher. Paul grew up in North Providence and graduated from North Providence High School in 1959. While in High School he was a lineman on the School's football team.
Paul went on to college and graduated with a BA degree from Rhode Island College in 1963. Following college he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Alaska where he worked in meteorology. After the Army, Paul worked briefly as a claims adjuster for an insurance company. He then attended graduate school at Xavier University and went on to receive an MA in Psychology.
He went on to work for Killingly School District as a guidance counselor from September of 1970 and retired June of 1999. He also briefly served as a college lecturer in Psychology. He was much loved by the student body and was able to help many students achieve their goals. One of the reasons Paul accepted the job at Killingly was to be near family and take care of his mother who suffered from Alzheimer's in the late 1980s.
Paul enjoyed watching This Old House and resolved to build a house just for the experience. Paul sold the house he built at cost to the widow of a dear friend.
Paul also had a deep interest in hot rods and restored a 1923 Ford truck. Paul never married but did have a relationship with the "love of his life" Amanda Bergeron that endured for over 30 years.
It is with great appreciation that the family extends their deepest thanks to JoAnn Phillips, the daughter of Amanda, who was instrumental in overseeing Paul's care at the Village at Waterman Lake, Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and Oakland Grove Health Care Center.
Paul is survived by his elder brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Christine Boucher who have three children, Marc, Valerie, and Philip.
Services (Limited to 25 attendees, masks and social distancing will be required per RI Department of Health Restrictions) will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
I enjoyed going to Uncle Paul's for Thanksgiving every year as a child. He would often take us out for one on one time where we would go to a coffee shop. He would read the paper while I enjoyed a donut. He was a very funny and caring person. When I moved to my first apartment in my twenties, he was right there checking things out and securing the apartment. I valued his opinion and tried not to take his advice for granted. Rest in peace Uncle Paul!
Valerie Podziewski
Family
