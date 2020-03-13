|
Paul R. Dery 1951 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Paul R. Dery, 69, of School St., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital. Born in Putnam, he was the son of Doris (Roy) Dery and the late Norman E. Dery.
Mr. Dery worked as a Math and Computer Science Teacher for Tourtellotte Memorial High School. He was a member of the Putnam Rotary Club and a member of the Tourtellotte Sports Hall of Fame. He enjoyed chess and fishing. He was a coach for track and cross country as well as girl's basketball.
Paul is survived by his sisters, Jeanne Dery of N. Grosvenordale, and Diane Dery of Eastford.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to T.E.E.G., P.O. Box 664, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020