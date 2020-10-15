Paul R. Levesque 1947 - 2020
Canterbury - Paul R. Levesque 73 passed away October 9, 2020. He was born June 29, 1947 in Ft. Kent, ME a son of the late Maurice and Adrienne (Dumond) Levesque and had resided in Canterbury most all of his life. Paul was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was self employed as an Architectural Draftsman and also worked in the family business Maurice's Country Meat Market. Paul enjoyed line dancing and knitting. He leaves a brother Harold Levesque, a sister Linda Mazur, a niece Kim Mazur and other nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com