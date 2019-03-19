|
Paul Richard St. Marie 1947 - 2019
North Windham - Paul Richard St. Marie, 71, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2019. Born on June 3, 1947 in Norwich, he was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy (Brailsford) St. Marie. He graduated from Montville High School and Southern CT State University. Paul was a beloved art teacher for 25 years in the Montville School District. Paul would engage his students with stories of a magic enchanted forest before every art lesson, always tying his lessons into a character from his story. He was awarded the Montville Board of Education Teacher of the Year in 1991. Following his retirement, he did not let his passion for art fade, starting his own business, Twilight Gems. He took his business on the road, and traveled all over New England attending fairs and horse shows, selling various pieces, some that he had hand made. While traveling, he continued to tell stories, most of them centered around his famous sidekick, Shelby, his "American Bassamation Hound". After several years of traveling with his business, Paul settled into a kiosk at the Norwichtown Mall, where he enjoyed engaging and impacting the lives of many until his full retirement in 2006. Paul's passions were as robust and generous as his heart. He loved making people laugh, and found great pleasure in providing joy and counsel to others while enjoying gardening, skeet shooting, canoeing, fishing, archery, raising goats, fish, and chickens, magic, woodworking and leather making, painting and pottery, singing, Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Paul spent the last several years enjoying the greatest of his life passions, driving horses and being Santa Claus. He spent many days driving down the roads of Putnam with his trusty Morgan mare Boo, and enjoyed taking many family and friends on long carriage drives. He also perfected the art of being Santa Claus and was adored by all who saw him in character. When asked what he loved about being Santa, he said, "the magic of Santa brings out people's sense of joy, of wonder, of kindness and of lovingness, and I love seeing people being their best selves."
Paul leaves behind the light of his life, soulmate and partner, Linda Boucher of North Windham. Paul and Linda spent the last 15 years of his life completely devoted to each other. As Paul recently wrote, "we share so much laughter, warmth, and compassion; it is difficult to imagine we could love each other more each day, and yet we do".
Paul also leaves his cherished daughters, Sara St. Marie of Lebanon, Amy St. Marie Osorio of Canterbury, his adoring granddaughter, Leila Osorio of Canterbury, Linda's daughter, Jessica Greven and her husband Stephen Craycroft of Gettysburg, South Dakota, his brother, Lawrence Peter St. Marie and his wife, Ruth St. Marie of Sterling, a sister, Michele St. Marie, and her wife, Patricia Hartman of Haddam, and several nieces and nephews and countless beloved friends, all of whom meant the world to him.
Family and friends may visit Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich on Saturday March 23rd, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to "Leila Osorio, in memory of Paul St. Marie", Core Plus Credit Union, 202 Salem Turnpike Norwich CT 06360, or to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Storrs, PO Box 385 Storrs, CT 06268. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019