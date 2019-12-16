Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Jordan-Gluck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula M. Jordan-Gluck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula M. Jordan-Gluck Obituary
Paula M. Jordan-Gluck 1947 - 2019
Griswold - Paula M. Place Jordan-Gluck, 72, of Griswold passed away at the W.W. Backus Hospital on Dec 13, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born in Ballston Spa, NY on Nov. 25, 1947, a daughter to the late Frances (Mullins) and Leonard Place. She is survived by her husband John M. Gluck.
Paula was a graduate of SUNY College. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to family and friends as a beautiful spirit, and continues to live in our many conversations about her.
She is survived by her husband John Gluck, daughter Christine Kombouzis, step children Ashley, Nicole and John Gluck; father Fred Russell Stafford; three sibling Pamela Stafford, Daniel Stafford and Michael Stafford, five grandchildren and several nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday Dec. 21st from 1:00-4:00PM at Mohegan Sun – Pautipaug Golf Club 7 Dows Lane, Baltic, CT. There will be no calling hours.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -