Paula M. Jordan-Gluck 1947 - 2019
Griswold - Paula M. Place Jordan-Gluck, 72, of Griswold passed away at the W.W. Backus Hospital on Dec 13, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born in Ballston Spa, NY on Nov. 25, 1947, a daughter to the late Frances (Mullins) and Leonard Place. She is survived by her husband John M. Gluck.
Paula was a graduate of SUNY College. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to family and friends as a beautiful spirit, and continues to live in our many conversations about her.
She is survived by her husband John Gluck, daughter Christine Kombouzis, step children Ashley, Nicole and John Gluck; father Fred Russell Stafford; three sibling Pamela Stafford, Daniel Stafford and Michael Stafford, five grandchildren and several nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday Dec. 21st from 1:00-4:00PM at Mohegan Sun – Pautipaug Golf Club 7 Dows Lane, Baltic, CT. There will be no calling hours.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019