Paula M. Nelson 1935 - 2019

Woodstock - Paula M. Nelson, 84, of Harrisville Road, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by her children and loved ones. She was born in Putnam on March 31, 1935, the daughter of the late Louis H. and Leone (Daigle) Mathieu. Paula was the wife of the late Carl Nelson, whom she married on September 2, 1957 in Saint Mary Church of the Visitation, Putnam. They made their home in Woodstock in the house that Carl built in 1956.

A graduate of Putnam Catholic Academy, and St. Francis School of Nursing, Paula was employed as a labor and delivery nurse at Day Kimball Hospital until her retirement in 1997. A communicant of Saint Mary Church, she will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and an avid knitter.

She leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Harrison Burgess of Avon; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lois (Wrinn) Nelson of Westfield, NJ; five grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Burgess, and Brian, Gregory, and Sara Nelson; and five granddogs that, to much surprise, she grew very fond of. She also leaves a brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara (Fallon) Mathieu of Madison, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Paula's family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10 :30 a.m. in the Gilman Funeral Home, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, 230 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Donations may be made in Paula's memory to Saint Mary Church of the Visitation or to Day Kimball Hospital, 320 Pomfret Street, Putnam, CT.