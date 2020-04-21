|
Paulette L. Gagne 1925 - 2020
Plainfield - Paulette L. Gagne (nee Cote) 94 passed away April 16, 2020. Born October 25, 1925 in Moosup, CT, daughter of the late John F. and Genevieve P. (Conseil) Cote Sr. She is survived by 6 children, Jacqueline Sullivan-Putman, (Thurman), Sterling, CT, Jean L. Sullivan, WI, John L. Sullivan Jr. (Skip), (Tatyana), MD, J. Lance Sullivan Sr. (Jan), Pasadena, MD, Jerry L. Sullivan Sr. (Debra), Brooklyn, CT, and Joy L. Collelo, (George), Brooklyn, CT. She had 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Predeceased by sister, Jacqueline (Cote) Graden, brothers, John F. Cote Jr. and Maurice P. Cote, grandson, Timothy Francis Putman, and great grandson, Joshua James Putman.
Paulette attended Putnam Catholic Academy, Annhurst College, University of Maryland, graduating with honors from Eastern Connecticut College having achieved a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in English.
Paulette taught for 31 years; 23 years, Killingly, CT and 8 years for Anne Arundel County, MD. As a math specialist, she delighted in working with children and numbers.
Paulette was a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader. She was active in the Solley Civic Association in MD. She was notably involved in Parent Teachers Associations, having to attend 4 to 5 meetings a month for her own classes and for all her children in various schools. She was a church communicant and lector for 20 years in Wauregan and Plainfield, CT. She was a volunteer for the church Ladies Guild for many years.
She started Parents Without Partners in Danielson, CT and earned the position and served as President for 15 years. She initiated the Fifty Plus Singles Club which had 5 branches in CT, one in Florida, and one in Chicago, IL. Besides being a teacher and math specialist, she was a reporter, author, and genealogist.
After retirement, Paulette wrote a 30 years history of the Plainfield Seniors. She wrote a multi-generational history of her family going back to the 17th century. For her 70th birthday, Paulette enjoyed a trip to France and Belgium to visit family.
Passions in retirement were reading, piano, computers, correspondence, puzzles, activities at the Senior Center, and all the children. When asked about her life, Paulette embracingly said, "I had a good run."
The family wishes to thank you for your comfort and sympathy. They also pray God keeps you healthy and safe during this time of Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to one of Paulette's favorite charities, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020