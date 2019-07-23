|
Pauline A. Picard 1927 - 2019
Norwich - Pauline A. Picard 91, of Norwich died Sunday July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Baltic on August 16, 1927 the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Bertha (Berger) Brouillette. Pauline was an exceptionally strong and giving woman who raised ten children while also working at various mills and factories and managing to complete her GED education at the same time. She was an excellent cook not only for her family but also ending her working life as a chef at a private club. She enjoyed crocheting – always for others – and made countless marvelous, and now treasured, articles of various description. In keeping with her nurturing personality, she also enjoyed teaching others to crochet and had many pupils throughout her life. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed life. She particularly enjoyed her winters in Florida, going to the beach, sewing and reading. Notwithstanding her many interests and accomplishments, the main focus of her life was her family. She loved and was loved by her large family and brought them great joy. She was married to her former husband Jean Paul Picard who predeceased her. She is survived by five sons: Leo Picard (Barbara), Richard Picard (Maureen), Norman Picard (Angela), William Picard, and Roger Picard. Five daughters: Susan Picard, Bertha Wambolt (Gene), Sally Exley (Gerard), Doreen Fratoni (Francis) and Sheila Taylor (Jerry). Twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one grandson, Joshua Picard, five brothers and five sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 26th at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville meeting directly at the church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home 75 South B St., Taftville will be Thursday from 6-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, Ct. 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 23 to July 25, 2019