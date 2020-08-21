Pauline Maistrelis 1926 - 2020
Colchester - Pauline Maistrelis, 93, formerly of the AHEPA Elderly Housing in Norwich, passed away August 16, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Colchester.
Pauline was born December 21, 1926 in Norwich, the daughter of the late Democles and Florence (Alexopoulos) Angelopoulos.
She was a co-owner of Central Soda Shoppe which was a family run business for 44 years. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Norwich, where she formerly served as a parish council member. She was also a charter member of the Daughters of Penelope.
Pauline was a caring person to her family and friends and enjoyed playing bingo at every opportunity. She is survived by her son George Maistrelis and wife Claudia of Colchester, sister Acimo Ververis of Killingly, by her grandchildren John and Alexandra Maistrelis of Colchester and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Theodore Angelopoulos.
Pauline's family would like to thank Apple Rehab of Colchester, CT, AHEPA Elderly Housing of Norwich, CT and all of her caregivers throughout the years for their caring and compassionate care.
Following the family's wishes, funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St. Norwich CT 06360.
