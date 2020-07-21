Pauline Ricci 2020
Providence, R.I. - Pauline Caron Ricci, formerly of Matthew XXV apartments in Warwick, R.I., died on July 14, 2020, in Providence, R.I. She was the wife of the late Raphael Ricci.
She leaves 2 brothers and 2 sisters and nieces and nephews.
Born in Oneco, Conn., she was a daughter of the late Louis P. and Dolores (Bonnin) Caron.
She as formerly employed by the Providence Journal. She attended Manhatanville College and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, N.Y.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
