1/1
Pauline Ricci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Ricci 2020
Providence, R.I. - Pauline Caron Ricci, formerly of Matthew XXV apartments in Warwick, R.I., died on July 14, 2020, in Providence, R.I. She was the wife of the late Raphael Ricci.
She leaves 2 brothers and 2 sisters and nieces and nephews.
Born in Oneco, Conn., she was a daughter of the late Louis P. and Dolores (Bonnin) Caron.
She as formerly employed by the Providence Journal. She attended Manhatanville College and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, N.Y.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved