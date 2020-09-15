Pauline T. Gendreau 1936 - 2020
Moosup - Pauline T. Gendreau, 84 of Aldrich Ave Moosup, CT passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Westview Nursing Home in Dayville CT.
She was born in Moosup, CT July 11, 1936 a daughter to the late Andre Filiatreault and Cora (Pepin) Filiatreault and had resided in Moosup all her life.
Mrs. Gendreau graduated from All Hallows School and Plainfield High School. She married Roger Gendreau on June 27, 1959 they resided in Moosup and shared 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. After raising her family she worked at Kaman Aerospace in Moosup for 25 years retiring in 1998.
She loved to crochet and created beautiful Afghans many of which were artistically designed by Roger and crocheted by her. Together Pauline and Roger traveled to all 50 states and some parts of Europe. They were never apart from each other.
She was a devoted wife, mother, memere and great-memere. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Gail Gendreau of CT, Steven and Linda Gendreau of NH, Charles Gendreau of CT, and a daughter and son-in-law Diane and James Flaherty of MA, a sister-in-law, Muriel Walker, 12 grandchildren Robert, Holly, Scott, Thomas, Samantha, Nicole, Danielle, Anthony, Kevin, Lance, Melanie and Dylan and 10 great-grandchildren Alyssa, Scarlett, Nathaniel, Isabel, Cecilia, MacKenzie, Vivian, Alexis, Lilian and Colton.
In addition to her husband Roger, she was predeceased by a sister, Alice Perreault.
There will be a calling hour held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield on Friday, Sept. 18, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at All Hallows Church in Moosup with a graveside burial in All Hallows Cemetery, Moosup. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended.