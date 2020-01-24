|
Pete F. Vogt 1968 - 2020
Brooklyn - Pete F. Vogt, 51, of Brooklyn died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Stacy (Neely) Vogt, they were married June 23, 2018.
He was born May 29, 1968 in Davenport, Iowa, son of Donna P. (Garrett) and the late Edward D. Vogt.
He served in the US Army from 1986-1991. Pete enjoyed partying with family and friends, traveling and adventures with Stacy, head banging to KISS, Dallas Cowboy football and Boston sports. Pete was also an amateur "B" movie critic.
Often times he could be found in the yard on his four wheeler or lawn mower with a cold beer.
Besides his wife Stacy, he leaves his children Chelsea, Cooper, Heather, Adam and Amy, granddaughter Addison, Mom Donna Vogt, brother Jay (Hank) Vogt, his wife Teresa, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humor, and caring heart.
A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the East Woodstock Congregational Church, 220 Woodstock Road, East Woodstock, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations for final arrangements and also to set up a scholarship fund.
Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020