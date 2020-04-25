Home

Peter Alfred Faucher

Peter Alfred Faucher 1947 - 2020
Brooklyn - It is with much sorrow that we announce the passing of Peter Faucher, 72, of Brooklyn, CT, husband of Sandra Faucher, on Wednesday April 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Peter was the eldest son of Alfred Faucher Jr. and the late Lucille Faucher of Moosup, CT. Prior to his retirement, Peter was an engineer for Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, CT. Peter loved the outdoors and could be found kayaking down th Quinnebaug River each day from sun up until ... He was an expert fly tier, master at building fly rods, and a member of an elite fly fishing club that traveled to Cape Cod each June to fish for the big ones. Peter also enjoyed panning for gold. Peter and his wife were avid campers and traveled across the country making friends wherever they went. Since retirement Peter enjoyed wintering in Florida where he also fished and kayaked each day. Peter is survived by his father Alfred Faucher Jr., his wife Sandra Faucher, his daughter Jennifer and Michael Tewksbury, son Jessy Faucher, step-son Jean Paul and Dawna Bernier, step-daughter Dawn Marie Sorrell, grandchildren Michael and Christoper Tewksbury, Nathan Faucher, Tyler and Joshua Sorrell, Briana Lamphere, Caitlyn Bernier, and great grandchildren Jordan and Austen Picariello. Peter is also survived by his siblings Paul, Michael, Matthew, Mark and Norman Faucher, Nancy Bryant, Linda Swirzewski, and predeceased by his sister Mary Lou Ritchotte. No calling hours. Burial will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
