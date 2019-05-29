|
|
Peter Baird 1924 - 2019
Norwich - Peter Baird, age 94 was a resident of Norwich Connecticut for 41 years. He peacefully went home on May 26, 2019 at 6:18 PM at Lawrence Memorial Hospital surrounded by numerous family members and friends. He was born in Morawhanna, North West District, Guyana on September 9, 1924. He is survived by 4 children, Peter Baird Jr., Dr. Charline Wills White, Gerianne Profitt, Brook Baird and preceded by his son Gordon Baird. His Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cummings and Gagne Funeral Parlor at 82 Cliff Street Norwich, CT 06360. Viewing is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Services to follow at 11:00 AM. His Celebration of Life will conclude with a reception at Prime 82 Restaurant, located at 181 W. Town Street Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2019