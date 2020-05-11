|
Peter Bialowas, Jr. 1921 - 2020
WATERFORD - Peter J. Bialowas, Jr., 99, a longtime Norwich resident, died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Norwich on Jan. 31, 1921 he was the son of the late Peter J. Bialowas, Sr. and Mary (Mazalewski) Bialowas.
He was the loving husband of Rose (Kramarewicz), who he married on Feb. 14, 1943 and was married for 45 years until her passing in 1988.
During World War II Peter proudly served with the United States Navy. He helped commission the U.S.S Myles C. Fox and was stationed aboard the ship in the Pacific theater during the war. As a plank owner he attended several reunions with his shipmates and was the last surviving member of the ship's crew.
After the war he returned to Norwich and began a twenty five year career as a firefighter with the Norwich Fire Department. He retired in 1975 and worked for several more years at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton before retiring for good.
In his retirement years he spent winters in Florida which is where he met and married his second wife Helen Grabiec on June 12, 1993. He lived a long life during which he treasured spending time with his family, dancing, listening to Polish music, and travelling. He was kind, caring person with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
He is survived his children, Peter J. Bialowas, III and wife Judy, Paul Bialowas, and Linda Sullivan; four grandchildren, Kevin, Timothy, and Craig Bialowas and Kramer Sullivan; 9 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; sister, Vera Neilan;; stepson Eugene Grabiec and his daughter Thea; step son in law Richard Friese and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Stanley Bialowas and step daughter Linda Friese.
Due to the current crisis his family will hold a private service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff St, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2020