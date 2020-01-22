Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Service
Following Services
Elk's Club
142 Seaside Avenue
Westbrook, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Knutson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Knutson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Knutson Obituary
Peter Knutson 1933 - 2020
Griswold - Peter R. Knutson, a Griswold resident and Korean War veteran, passed away January 11, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich at the age of 86. Peter, also known to many as Pop, was born in New London, CT on March 30, 1933, the son of the late Doris and Carl Knutson of Old Lyme.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, the former Phyllis Newton of Essex. A life well lived!
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston, CT 06365 or Old Lyme Fire Department, P.O. Box 102, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held on February 8, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT. A chapel service with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Elk's Club, 142 Seaside Avenue, Westbrook, CT.
To share a memory of Peter or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -