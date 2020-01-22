|
|
Peter Knutson 1933 - 2020
Griswold - Peter R. Knutson, a Griswold resident and Korean War veteran, passed away January 11, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich at the age of 86. Peter, also known to many as Pop, was born in New London, CT on March 30, 1933, the son of the late Doris and Carl Knutson of Old Lyme.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, the former Phyllis Newton of Essex. A life well lived!
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston, CT 06365 or Old Lyme Fire Department, P.O. Box 102, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held on February 8, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT. A chapel service with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Elk's Club, 142 Seaside Avenue, Westbrook, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Feb. 3, 2020