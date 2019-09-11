Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Peter M. Spaulding Sr.

Peter M. Spaulding Sr. Obituary
Peter M. Spaulding, Sr. 1944 - 2019
Plainfield - Peter M. Spaulding, Sr. 75, beloved husband of Brenda (Tate) Spaulding passed away Sept. 9, 2019. He was born May 30, 1944 in Pittsfield, MA and had resided in Plainfield for the last 30 years. Mr. Spaulding was employed by Mohegan Sun for 10 years, retiring several years ago. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons Peter M. Spaulding, Jr. and Tracy Spaulding both of AL. A granddaughter Elizabeth Spaulding. A graveside service will be Friday at 11:30AM in Union Cemetery, Moosup. There are no calling hours. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
